No. 10 Texas A&M hopes to remain only undefeated team in SEC play at South Carolina

No. 10 Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0 SEC) at South Carolina (4-3, 2-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) BetMGM College Football…

No. 10 Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0 SEC) at South Carolina (4-3, 2-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas A& by 2 1/2.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 9-1.

What’s at stake?

The Aggies are the last undefeated team in SEC play and can guarantee a spot in the league title a game by winning out. The Gamecocks have had a memorable season so far with wins at Kentucky and Oklahoma, but they have not won an SEC game at home this season.

Key matchup

Texas A&M tailback Le’Veon Moss vs. South Carolina’s run defense. Moss leads a rushing attack that ranks ninth nationally with more than 221 yards a game. The Gamecocks, with linemen like Kyle Kennard, Tonka Hemingway and Dylan Stewart, rank third in the SEC against the rush, allowing just under 102 yards per game this season.

Players to watch

Texas A&M: DL Nic Scourton leads the SEC with 12.5 tackles for loss this season. In league play, he’s had 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. South Carolina has given up 32 sacks, the second most in the SEC.

South Carolina: DB Nick Emmanwori is coming off a dominant showing in a 35-9 win at Oklahoma with 11 tackles, two interceptions, one of which he brought back for pick six TD.

Facts & figures

Texas A&M has tied its best-ever start in SEC play at 5-0 in 2012. It’s the Aggies best conference start since opening 7-0 in the Big 12 Conference in 1998. … South Carolina has lost its past eight games against Top 25 opponents, including defeats to LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama this season. … The Aggies have been efficient inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, scoring on 32 of 33 times reaching there. That includes 24 touchdowns. … The Gamecocks had program-record nine sacks in beating Oklahoma last week. … Backup Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed took over and sparked a 31-6 scoring surge in a 38-23 victory over LSU. … The Aggies are the only team in country with two wins over teams ranked in The AP Top 10 in Missouri and LSU. … The Gamecocks have gotten 16 turnovers on their opponents this season, third in the SEC and 12th nationally.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

379 words

Publish Settings

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.