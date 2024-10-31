Nebraska, coming off 2 straight losses, will try again to achieve bowl eligibility when UCLA visits

UCLA (2-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska (5-3, 2-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

UCLA (2-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska (5-3, 2-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by 7.

Series record: Nebraska leads 7-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Nebraska goes for bowl eligibility, which would be a major accomplishment as second-year coach Matt Rhule attempts to rebuild a program that hasn’t played a postseason game since 2016. UCLA, under first-year coach DeShaun Foster, is coming off an open date and will try for a second straight Big Ten road win.

KEY MATCHUP

UCLA offensive line vs. Nebraska front seven. The Bruins have allowed 20 sacks, second most in the Big Ten, and they are the nation’s seventh-lowest ranked team in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. The Cornhuskers’ pass rush is ranked 14th and their 23 sacks are tied for second in the Big Ten behind Indiana’s 24.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers has been much better in road games, averaging 312 yards passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions vs. 182 yards passing with one TD and six interceptions at home. He threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns in the Bruins’ 35-32 win at Rutgers, and his 84% accuracy (32 of 38) was the fifth highest by a UCLA quarterback since 1980.

Nebraska: PK John Hohl has regained his confidence after missing four of his first five field goals as the replacement for the injured Tristan Alvano. Three of the last five games have been decided by seven points or less. Hohl was 3 for 3 in the 21-17 loss at Ohio State, connecting from 39, 54 and 47 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Bruins’ last visit to Lincoln in 2013 was memorable. They wiped out a 21-3 deficit and won 41-21 six days after UCLA receiver Nick Pasquale was killed when he was struck by a vehicle. Two days after the game, Deadspin released a 2-year-old audio recording of then-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini’s profane rant to the team’s radio announcer and an athletic department staff member about Husker fans and local media. … UCLA recorded its season highs in points (35), touchdowns (five) and total offense (478 yards) in its win at Rutgers. … UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger has made double-digit tackles in five straight games, the first Bruin to do that since Eric Kendricks in 2014.

