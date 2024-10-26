Missouri State beats Northern Iowa 49-42 behind Clark, Wright, Becks; remains undefeated in MVFC

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Clark threw three touchdown passes, Jacardia Wright and Jayden Becks each ran for more…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Clark threw three touchdown passes, Jacardia Wright and Jayden Becks each ran for more than 100 yards and two scores, and Missouri State beat Northern Iowa 49-42 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Wright scored from the 6- and 13-yard lines on consecutive drives to give Missouri State a 42-28 lead with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. Clark’s 1-yard touchdown toss to Connor Lair kept it a two-touchdown lead, 49-35, with 6:25 left in the game.

Matthew Schecklman threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tysen Kershaw for Northern Iowa to end the scoring with 44 seconds to play.

Wright finished with 145 yards rushing on 17 carries. Becks carried seven times for 108. Becks scored on an 8-yard run midway through the first quarter and broke loose for a 53-yard TD early in the second.

Clark was 20-of-29 passing for 275 yards for Missouri State (6-2, 4-0).

Schecklman completed 20 of 30 passes for 270 yards with three touchdowns for Northern Iowa (2-6, 0-4).

Missouri State outgained Northern Iowa 575-485 in total offense.

