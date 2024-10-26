Miller rushes for 2 TDs, No. 15 Alabama picks off 3 passes in 34-0 win over No. 21 Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jamarion Miller rushed for two touchdowns and No. 15 Alabama’s defense had three interceptions in a…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jamarion Miller rushed for two touchdowns and No. 15 Alabama’s defense had three interceptions in a 34-0 victory Saturday over No. 21 Missouri, which played most of the game without starting quarterback Brady Cook.

The Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) bounced back strongly from their second loss in three weeks with their playoff hopes on the line. They had already lost multiple games before November for the first time since 2007 but took this one after the Tigers (6-2, 2-2) lost Cook to a right (throwing) hand injury late in the first half.

It was 6-0 at the time.

Alabama was coming off a loss at Tennessee, a down-to-the-wire win over South Carolina and another defeat at Vanderbilt.

“Knowing what we have going on this week, we really understand we’ve just gotta play ‘Bama mentality football,” linebacker Jihaad Campbell said. “That was just the main goal.”

Jalen Milroe was 16-of-26 passing for 215 yards for Alabama. He also ran for 50 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown when he bounced off a blocker and reversed field and a 32-yarder to set it up.

Miller scored on runs of 3 and 11 yards and Justice Haynes had a 35-yard touchdown run.

Missouri backup Drew Pyne was 6-of-12 passing for 42 yards with the three interceptions. Cook had just 30 passing yards when he was injured.

“They took an X-ray and didn’t feel like they were comfortable with him continuing,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.

Alabama preserved its second shutout of the season — and first against an SEC opponent since a 41-0 win over Mississippi State in 2020 — with a late goal-line stand in addition to the forced turnovers.

“They’re hunting it. They’re anticipating it a little bit,” Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said. “A little bit more of an attacking mindset, not so much on their heels. Wanted them to really get that shutout there.”

Pyne’s first pass was intercepted and returned 31 yards by Malachi Moore. That resulted in the only touchdown of the first half on Miller’s 3-yarder for a 13-0 lead.

“Offensively, just with Brady’s injury, we just couldn’t ever get in rhythm,” Drinkwitz said. “And obviously the turnovers really put us behind the eight ball, and just put the defense in too many bad spots today.”

The teams were a combined 0 for 12 on third-down conversions in the first half. But Alabama finally started piling up yards to outgain Missouri 486-239, including 271 yards on the ground.

Haynes ran for 79 yards and Miller 48. Richard Young had a 62-yard run on the Tide’s final drive.

The backs helped take some of the load off Milroe, who had only 57 rushing yards with five interceptions over the last three games.

“Every quarterback needs a good run game, so the whole weight of everything isn’t on one guy’s shoulders,” DeBoer said.

That included Pyne, who got most of the first-team repetitions in practice leading up to the game.

“He’s trying to win the game,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s trying to put us in a position to get back into the game. And I understand that, but we just can’t put the ball into jeopardy in those situations. Ultimately, it’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job coaching us up in those situations and not put it on him.”

The Takeaway

Missouri: Had its playoff hopes squashed after opening in the top 10. The offense sputtered with Cook and was worse without him. Running back Nate Noel was also out with an injury.

Alabama: Kept its playoff chances alive with only one more game remaining against a team currently ranked.

Poll implications

Alabama could move closer to a return to the top 10. Missouri’s string of 20 consecutive weeks in the rankings figures to end.

Up next

Missouri: hosts Oklahoma on Nov. 9 after an open date.

Alabama: at No. 8 LSU on Nov. 9.

