Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday night with possible bowl bid at stake for 1st-year coaches

Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Michigan (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 3 1/2.

Series record: Michigan leads 73-38-5

What’s at stake?

Potentially, a bowl bid for both teams. If the defending champion Wolverines lose, they will likely have to pull off an upset in one of three games against top-ranked Oregon, No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State to be eligible for postseason play and beat Northwestern at home. If the Spartans win, they will be in a favorable position to pick up a sixth win perhaps against Purdue or Rutgers.

Key matchup

Michigan’s running game against Michigan State’s defense. The Wolverines simply can’t throw the ball effectively, giving three quarterbacks a chance to start without success. They will likely try to win by running the ball early and often. The Spartans are giving up 131 yards rushing per game, ranking 12th in the Big Ten and 53 in FBS.

Players to watch

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second time after matching his career high with eight catches and having 113 yards receiving in last week’s win over Iowa. Marsh is 58 yards away from breaking Cody White’s true freshman single-season mark of 490 yards receiving in 2017.

Michigan RB Kalel Mullings. He will probably carry the heaviest load in a run-heavy attack. Mullings, who has been more effective than Donovan Edwards, leads the team with 676 yards on 110 carries with seven touchdowns. The converted linebacker runs with power and surprising speed.

Facts & figures

Both teams are led by first-year coaches: Michigan’s Sherrone Moore and Michigan State’s Jonathan Smith. … The last time Michigan State played at Michigan, a skirmish broke out in the tunnel after the game. Seven Spartans were charged with crimes, Michigan State was fined $100,000 for players “hitting, kicking or using of their helmet” to hit Michigan players and the Big Ten reprimanded Michigan for failing to “provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas,” per conference policy. … Michigan has lost as many games this season as it did the previous three years combined under former coach Jim Harbaugh. … Michigan State is a win away from surpassing last season’s total under fired coach Mel Tucker and interim coach Harlon Barnett.

