Mcgee runs for 223 yards and two long touchdowns as Mercer rallies past Western Carolina, 44-34

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Dwayne Mcgee ran for 223 yards and two long touchdowns to jump start a Mercer comeback and the Bears maintained a share of the Southern Conference lead with a 44-34 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Mercer (7-1) is tied with Chattanooga, both with four wins in five conference games. East Tennessee and the Catamounts are tied at 3-1, with the Buccaneers facing the Bears on Saturday.

Trailing 24-7 with 4:32 left in the second quarter, the Bears scored 27 straight points to take a 34-24 lead to start the fourth quarter. Mcgee broke for touchdown runs covering 64 and 59 yards — wrapped around Whitt Newbauer’s 2-yard keeper just before halftime — to put Mercer in front 28-24. Reice Griffith kicked field goals from 30 and 23 yards out and added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Paxton Robertson connected on a 44-yard field goal with 5:22 left in the game to get the Catamounts within 37-34, but Mercer answered with a six-play, 77-yard drive capped by CJ Miller’s 31-yard run to the end zone to set the final margin.

Mcgee did his damage on 18 carries to lead the Bears. Newbauer completed 10 of 21 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown and Kelin Parsons had four catches for 102 yards.

Cole Gonzales was 25-of-47 passing for 395 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Catamounts (4-4, 3-1).

