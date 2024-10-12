Live Radio
Home » College Football » Marker, Delaware defense points…

Marker, Delaware defense points the way in 44-21 win over Maine

The Associated Press

October 12, 2024, 5:06 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Zach Marker threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns Delaware scored three late touchdowns and beat Maine 44-21 on Saturday.

The Black Bears closed to within 23-21 with 12 minutes left when Tavion Banks ran it in from a yard out. Delaware (6-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) responded on its following possession when Marker helped lead a 10-play, 74-yard drive that concluded with Marker throwing a 4-yard scoring pass to Jake Thaw for a 30-21 advantage.

The Blue Hens defense closed it when on Maine’s following drive, Ty Davis intercepted Carer Peevy and returned it 34 yards for a score to extend the lead. On Maine’s following drive KT Seay intercepted Peevy and returned it 19 yards to the Maine 43. Quincy Watson ran it in from the 3 with 57 seconds left to end an eight-play drive.

Maine (3-3, 1-2) took its only lead when Peevy threw a 19-yard touchdown to Montigo Moss with 3:11 left before halftime to make it 14-13.

Phil Lutz had 133 receiving yards on five catches and a touchdown for Delaware.

Delaware entered 5-0 for the first time in three seasons.

The Blue Hens pushed their all-time series lead over Maine to 27-11 since 1972.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up