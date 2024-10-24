Louisville will try to regroup against Boston College after shootout loss to Miami

Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College (4-3, 1-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by…

Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College (4-3, 1-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 6 1/2.

Series record: Louisville leads, 9-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Louisville has lost three of four by one possession and looks to regroup after falling short in a 52-45 shootout loss to No. 6 Miami. The Cardinals also have first-place Clemson next and aim to maintain fading hopes of staying close.

With two of their last five games against ranked teams in SMU and Pittsburgh and one versus Syracuse that is on the edge of the Top 25, Boston College doesn’t have many chances to get to bowl eligibility.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough threw for a career-high four touchdown passes and 342 yards against Miami, his second-highest total with the Cardinals. He ranks third in ACC passing with 2,016 yards and 288 per game, with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku ranks third in the country and second in the ACC with nine sacks. He has 12 tackles for a loss – the most in the conference and third in FBS. He also leads the team with 49 tackles.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville’s point total against the Hurricanes was the highest for a regulation loss in school history. … The Cardinals allowed their first third-quarter TD this season against the ’Canes. … WR Ja’Corey Brooks is second in ACC receiving with 679 yards but has a league-high eight TDs on 36 receptions. … BC plays its first home game since Sept. 28. … The Eagles are 9-9 on Friday night since 1991. … The home team has won the last six matchups. … QB Thomas Castellanos has five multi-TD games and has already matched last year’s total with 14 passing touchdowns. His 13 rushing TDs are the most for a career by a BC QB.

