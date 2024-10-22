Louisiana Tech rallies to beat UTEP 14-10 for its 11th series victory in the last 12 matchups

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Evan Bullock threw for 248 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown to Solo Lewis, as Louisiana Tech…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Evan Bullock threw for 248 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown to Solo Lewis, as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 14-10 on Tuesday night.

Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-2 Conference USA) has won 11 of the last 12 series meetings with UTEP (1-7, 1-4), which was looking for its first win in Ruston in 20 years.

Louisiana Tech trailed 10-7 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-play, 97-yard drive to go ahead. Bullock and Jimmy Holiday connected for 32 yards on the first play of the drive and Tru Edwards added a 12-yard grab over the middle in traffic to set up a first-and-goal. Amani Givens scored from 1-yard out with 6:28 left.

UTEP started its final drive at its 31-yard line with 2:33 after Kam Thomas returned a punt 21 yards. Kory Chapman appeared to come up short on a fourth-and-10 play but the officials ruled a first down, leading to an official review with 1:44 left. The call was overturned to give the ball back to Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech finished with just seven yards rushing. Jimmy Holiday had six catches for 93 yards.

UTEP starter Skyler Locklear left the game after a hard hit by Zach Zimos, who was disqualified for a targeting call. Freshman JP Pickles came on and finished with 12 rushes for 53 yards to go with two pass attempts.

UTEP had a 100-yard rusher for the third straight game after Jevon Jackson carried it for 22 times for 112 yards.

