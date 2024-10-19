Lamar scores 10 points in final 11 seconds to top Texas A&M-Commerce 29-20

Ben Woodard kicked a game-winning 51-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and Jaymond Jackson gathered in a Texas A&M-Commerce…

Ben Woodard kicked a game-winning 51-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and Jaymond Jackson gathered in a Texas A&M-Commerce fumble and scored with four seconds remaining as Lamar posted a 29-20 win over the Lions on Saturday.

The Cardinals (4-3, 1-1 Southland) never trailed and held a 17-3 lead with 6:10 left in the second quarter before Texas A&M-Commerce (1-6, 1-2) tied the game with 4:21 left in the third.

Woodard converted a 46-yard field goal on the Cardinals’ first possession to take an early lead, but the Lions answered with a 30-yard field goal by Luke Jackson. Robert Coleman ran 10 yards for a touchdown, then threw 12 yards to Devyn Gibbs for another to take a 17-3 lead.

Ron Peace halved the Lions’ deficit with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Christian Jourdain just before intermission and a 6-yard touchdown to Jaden Proctor with 4:21 left in the third quarter.

Woodard put Lamar back in front with a 37-yard field goal with 6:13 left but Jackson answered from 52 yards out with 1:55 left.

Khalan Griffin had 23 carries for 158 yards to lead Lamar while Coleman was 12-of-26 passing for 98 yards.

Peace completed 22 of 38 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and an interception for Texas A&M-Commerce.

