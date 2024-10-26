Laible throws for 2 touchdowns as Tennessee Tech rallies past Charleston Southern 28-23

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Laible found Tremel Jones with a 33-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter and…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Laible found Tremel Jones with a 33-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter and Tennessee Tech beat Charleston Southern 28-23 on Saturday for the Buccaneers’ fifth-straight loss.

The victory in the first meeting between the programs was the Golden Eagles’ first in their last four games. The Buccaneers are in their second season in the conference, but the schools did not meet last season.

Dom LeBlanc kicked first-half field goals from 30- and 39-yards out and Laible found D.J. Linkins for a 69-yard touchdown to take a 19-7 halftime lead, but Charleston Southern rallied in the third quarter. After Kaleb Jackson hit Chris Rhone for a 70-yard touchdown and Tyson Greenwade scored from the 12, the Buccaneers led 21-19 to start the fourth.

Tennessee Tech went for a two-point conversion following Laible’s touchdown pass to Jones, but Laible’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Ja’Kobe North, who raced 95 yards before being stopped. His lateral turned into a scramble for the loose ball before Champ Brantley scooped it up at the 6 and scored the two-point defensive conversion to get within 25-23 with 12:33 left.

Laible was 9-of-16 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee Tech (3-5, 3-2 Big South-Ohio Valley Association). Jalen Mitchell carried 15 times for 94 yards and Linkins pulled in three passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson was 14 of 29 for 213 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice for Charlston Southern (1-7, 0-5). Greenwade carried 24 times for 95 yards and Rhone had three catches for 129 yards and a score.

