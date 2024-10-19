Knoop throws school-record 6 touchdown passes in Stony Brook’s 52-24 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Knoop threw for a school-record six touchdowns and Stony Brook defeated Towson 52-24 on Saturday.…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Knoop threw for a school-record six touchdowns and Stony Brook defeated Towson 52-24 on Saturday.

Knoop’s 20-yard scoring pass to Jasiah Williams gave Stony Brook a comfortable 45-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. It also set the program record for passing touchdowns in a game, passing four players with five apiece — most recently Kyle Essington in 2012.

Knoop was 34-of-40 passing for 387 yards. Three of his TDs tosses went to Williams and two more to Jayce Freeman. Williams had 92 yards receiving and Freeman 91. Roland Dempster added 103 yards on the ground with 15 carries for the Seawolves (5-2, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association).

Knoop’s 21-yarder to Freeman in the final minute of the first half made it 28-17, and early in the third quarter a 22-yarder to Freeman extended that lead.

Tyrell Greene Jr. had 115 yards rushing and a score for Towson (3-4, 1-2). Devin Matthews had a 75-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Sean Brown threw for 158 yards and was intercepted once.

