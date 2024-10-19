Kim, Chiles help Michigan State snap losing streak with 32-20 win over Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jonathan Kim kicked a school-record six field goals and Aidan Chiles threw for 256 yards…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jonathan Kim kicked a school-record six field goals and Aidan Chiles threw for 256 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan State to a 32-20 victory over Iowa on Saturday night.

Chiles also ran for 51 yards for the Spartans (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kaleb Johnson, who entered as the nation’s No. 2 rusher, was held to 98 yards on 14 carries for the Hawkeyes (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

Cade McNamara capped a 58-yard drive at the start of the second half with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Reese Vander Zee, pulling the Hawkeyes within 12-7.

The Spartans responded on the following drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Chiles to Montorie Foster Jr. to put them up 19-7.

Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan then answered for Iowa with a 2-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

Kim’s 55- and 46-yard field goals in the fourth quarter gave Michigan State a 25-14 lead with 7:34 remaining. Kim’s kicks eclipsed the record five field goals by former Spartans Paul Edinger and John Langeloh.

Johnson cut the deficit to 25-20 only 12 seconds later when he broke free on a 75-yard touchdown run. The Spartans sealed the win with a 1-yard scoring run by Nate Carter with 2:03 left.

Michigan State dominated Iowa in the first half in jumping to a 12-0 lead. Kim hit field goals of 42 and 43 yards in the first quarter and then from 36 and 29 yards in the second quarter. He missed a 55-yarder at the end of the half.

The Hawkeyes were outgained 250-58 in the opening half, including only 28 yards rushing.

The takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes continued to struggle with their passing game, throwing for only 150 yards. Iowa came into the game ranked 127th out of 133 FBS teams. McNamara was held to 3-of-9 passing for 30 yards in the first half and finished with 11 of 23 completions for 150 yards and an interception.

Michigan State: The Spartans, which were coming off a bye, put together their best performance of the season in all phases of the game. The defense was able to hold Johnson in check for most of the game, the offense was able to move the ball against Iowa’s stout defense and Kim connected on six of seven field-goal attempts.

Up next

Iowa: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Michigan State: Travels to Michigan on Saturday.

