Kentrel Bullock, Fluff Bothwell rally South Alabama to 46-17 victory over UL Monroe

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kentrel Bullock and Fluff Bothwell both topped 100 yards with two touchdown runs apiece and South Alabama dominated the second half on its way to a 46-17 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

South Alabama (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) outscored UL Monroe (5-2, 3-1) 34-0 in the second half after trailing by five at halftime.

Bullock capped a 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run on the first possession for South Alabama. The Warhawks answered with Aidan Armenta’s 51-yard scoring strike to Davon Wells, Hunter Herring’s 44-yard touchdown run, and Max Larson’s 28-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to take a 17-12 lead.

Bothwell scored on a 3-yard run with 11:56 left in the third quarter to give the Jaguars the lead for good. Bullock ran it in from 13 yards out a little over two minutes later for a 25-17 advantage. Gio Lopez closed out the period with a 5-yard scoring run.

Bothwell bulled his way in from a yard out with 3:54 left to play and Braylon McReynolds added a 24-yard touchdown run with 1:47 remaining to complete the scoring.

Bullock rushed for 141 yards on 18 carries and Bothwell added 119 yards on 17 rushes as South Alabama finished with 355 yards on the ground. Lopez completed 18 of 30 passes for 168 yards. Jamaal Pritchett had 11 catches for 89 yards.

Armenta totaled 149 yards on 11-for-23 passing with two interceptions for UL Monroe. Ahmad Hardy carried 20 times for 104 yards.

