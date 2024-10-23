Kennesaw State gets program’s first FBS victory and ends Liberty’s 17-game regular-season win streak

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Davis Bryson threw for a touchdown, Michael Benefield and Qua Ashley each rushed for a score,…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Davis Bryson threw for a touchdown, Michael Benefield and Qua Ashley each rushed for a score, and Kennesaw State beat previously unbeaten Liberty 27-24 on Wednesday night to secure the program’s first FBS victory.

Kennesaw State (1-6, 1-2 Conference USA) also picked up its first win against a Division I team since topping FCS-member UT Martin on Nov. 5, 2022. The Owls had wins over lower-level Tusculum, Lincoln (Calif.) and Virginia Lynchburg last season.

Liberty (5-1, 3-1), which entered as one of 11 unbeaten teams in FBS, had the longest active regular-season winning streak end at 17 games.

Kennesaw State held a 24-17 lead when Liberty decided to go for it on fourth-and-6 with eight minutes left. The Flames were flagged for a false start to move out of field-goal range at the 34-yard line, and the Owls pressured Kaidon Salter into a throw out of bounds to get the ball back.

Then Bryson completed passes of 15 yards to Christian Moss and 25 to Blake Bohannon to get into Liberty territory. Austin Welch capped the drive with his 11th straight made field goal, from 42-yards out, for a 27-17 lead with 4:13 remaining.

Liberty went down the field quickly, ending in a 17-yard toss from Salter to Elijah Canion with 1:49 left to get within three points.

Preston Daniels recovered the onside kick but the Owls were unable to pick up a first down to give the ball back to Liberty with six seconds left at its 35-yard line. Salter’s throw went out of bounds and the fans rushed the field, but the officials put one second back on the clock. After the fans returned to the stands, Liberty fumbled a lateral play to end it.

Salter threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns for Liberty.

ESPN reported it was the first time in 23 years a team 0-5 or worse defeated a team 5-0 or better.

