Kansas State returns to Folsom Field for the 1st time since 2010 in Big 12 clash with Colorado

No. 18 Kansas State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Colorado (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, 10:25 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas State by 4½.

Series record: Colorado 45-20-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State pays a visit to Folsom Field for the first time since 2010. Both teams should be well-rested after a bye week. For Kansas State, a break hasn’t necessarily been a recipe for success as the Wildcats have dropped three straight following their bye. Deion Sanders has the Buffaloes 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2020. They were also 2-0 in the Big 12 in 2007 before losing to Josh Freeman and the Wildcats 47-20 in Manhattan, Kansas.

KEY MATCHUP The Buffaloes got their ground game going in a win at Central Florida, rushing for a season-best 128 yards. Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch each had a rushing touchdown. Colorado faces a Kansas State defense that has nine players with 15 or more tackles this season. Leading the way is linebacker Austin Romaine with 34.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: Avery Johnson is one of three Power-4 QBs with at least 800 yards passing and another 300 yards rushing this season. He’s thrown nine TD passes and run for two more. The Wildcats are averaging 6.93 yards per carry, which is second in the country. They’ve had eight runs that have gone for 30 or more yards.

Colorado: Safety Shilo Sanders returns after missing the last three games as he recovered from a forearm injury that required surgery. Colorado’s defense is one of six in the nation that has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher or receiver.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State has won at least eight games in three straight seasons. The Wildcats are one of 13 Power 4 schools to boast such a feat. … Kansas State has been ranked in all seven of the AP polls to start the season. The last time the Wildcats accomplished that feat was 2014. … The Wildcats have scored 28 or more points in 12 of their last 13 games. … Kansas State tailback DJ Giddens is averaging 120.8 yards rushing. … Two-way star and Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter has been on the field for a total of 661 plays this season, including penalties. The cornerback and receiver is on numerous watch lists.

