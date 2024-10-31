Kansas State looks to remain in hunt for a spot in the Big 12 championship game in visit to Houston

No. 17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston (3-5, 2-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox) BetMGM College Football…

No. 17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston (3-5, 2-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas State by 12 1/2.

Series record: Kansas State leads 1-0

What’s at stake?

Kansas State aims to remain in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 championship game and a chance to make the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats, who have won four straight since opening conference play with a loss to BYU, are looking for their longest winning streak since winning six straight to end the 2016 season and start the 2017 season. Houston is looking to keep its bowl hopes alive after winning last week on a field goal as time expired. The Cougars last won consecutive games in a single season on Nov. 12-19, 2022, and are looking for their first win over a ranked team since beating No. 19 SMU on Oct. 20, 2021.

Key matchup

RB DJ Giddens vs. Houston run defense. Giddens has rushed for 945 yards and four touchdowns this season to lead a Kansas State rushing attack, which ranks eighth in the nation averaging 223.3 yards per game. Houston has allowed 100 yards rushing or fewer in four games this season and has surrendered nine rushing touchdowns.

Players to watch

Kansas State: DE Brendan Mott has 8 1/2 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, which ranks 11th in the nation. Mott, who has 30 tackles, four quarterback hits and a fumble recovery this season, leads a defense that has allowed an average of 96.8 yards rushing per game.

Houston: RB J’Marion Burnette rushed for 81 yards in Houston’s win over Utah last week, leading a rushing attack that totaled 228 yards, the most yards rushing for the Cougars in a conference game since they rushed for 261 yards against South Florida on Nov. 6, 2021, as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Facts & figures

Kansas State is ranked 28th nationally averaging 43.6 penalty yards per game. … Houston has committed 12 penalties over its last three games, tied for the best in the nation over that span. … Kansas State QB Avery Johnson has thrown for 1,654 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 373 yards and four scores this season. … Kansas State is 3-0 in one possession games this season. … Houston DB A.J. Haulcy is fifth nationally with four interceptions this season, including three in the last three games. … WR Joseph Manjack IV has caught a pass in 23 straight games after catching a 28-yard touchdown pass last week against Utah.

