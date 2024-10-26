Kaleb Johnson leads Iowa’s 28-point third-quarter outburst in 40-14 win over Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan added…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan added another rushing touchdown as Iowa defeated Northwestern 40-14 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) scored 28 third-quarter points behind Johnson and Sullivan to take control.

“Just to come out and play the way we did in the third quarter, it was really great,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You get 28 points, it makes life easier.”

“That third quarter was awesome,” Sullivan said. “It was fun to be a part of that.”

Johnson, who is second in the nation in yards rushing and yards rushing per game, had a 26-yard touchdown run late in the first half to give the Hawkeyes a 12-7 halftime lead. He added a 41-yard touchdown run in the third that put Iowa up 33-7 and followed that with a 25-yard touchdown run later in the quarter.

It was the sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season for Johnson, who now has 16 rushing touchdowns this season.

Johnson was held to 30 yards on eight carries in the first half, but had six carries for 79 yards in the third quarter.

“We just kept sticking it out, sticking it out,” Johnson said. “The big runs finally happened, we got momentum, and we just kept going.”

Sullivan, who played in 13 games with eight starts in two seasons at Northwestern before transferring to Iowa last spring, entered the game with 9:25 in the second quarter to replace starter Cade McNamara. Sullivan threw for 79 yards, while rushing for 41 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run that started the Hawkeyes’ third-quarter scoring.

“It was weird all week watching film and knowing exactly who all of these guys are,” Sullivan said of playing against his former teammates. “It’s almost like in high school, when you know exactly who you were playing against.”

Sullivan enjoyed competing against his former team, and it showed as he exchanged words at times with the Wildcats throughout the game.

“I have nothing but respect for them,” Sullivan said. “It was just having fun in the game.”

Ferentz said there had been a plan during the week to use Sullivan in more situations, and after McNamara threw the interception, he decided to make the change.

Asked if Sullivan would be the “permanent” starter, Ferentz said, “We’ll have to see. ‘Permanent’ is kind of a strong word.”

Kaden Wetjen added an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown for Iowa in the third quarter.

Northwestern (3-5, 1-4) scored on an 85-yard interception return by Theran Johnson in the second quarter and a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown by Drew Wagner in the fourth quarter.

“A poor performance, in all three phases,” Northwestern coach David Braun said. “That was an embarrassing loss, an embarrassing performance, an embarrassing second half.”

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats, who had just 163 yards of offense, came into the game ranked 129th nationally in total offense and 119th in scoring offense. Northwestern’s average starting field position was its own 21, and after getting into Iowa territory on its opening drive didn’t cross midfield again until midway through the fourth quarter. Asked where he sees issues in his offense, Braun said, “Everywhere.”

Iowa: Sullivan’s entrance into the game brought some life to the Hawkeyes’ offense. His running ability showed up on a 40-yard pass to tight end Johnny Pascuzzi, when Sullivan raced down field to throw a key block. The Hawkeyes’ defense, which struggled in last Saturday’s 32-20 loss at Michigan State, responded with its best effort of the season.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: At Purdue next Saturday.

Iowa: Hosts Wisconsin next Saturday.

