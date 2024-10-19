Joiner has 3 TDs in second half, helps South Florida rally to 35-25 win over UAB

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for 94 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for 94 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown in the second half to rally South Alabama to a 35-25 win over UAB on Saturday night.

Bryce Archie threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls (3-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference), who handed the Blazers (1-6, 0-4) their sixth-straight loss.

Sean Atkins had a 54-yard punt return to the UAB 16 to set up Joiner’s 1-yard touchdown run to put the Bulls up 28-25 with 6:17 to play. UAB then failed on a fourth-down conversion on its 36, and on third-and-7 Kelley burst over the right side and went 33 yards for the clinching touchdown with 2:55 left.

Archie had a 67-yard connection with Keshaun Singleton for a 7-3 lead but the Blazers scored the next 16 points. Ta’Ron Keith had a 4-yard scoring run and Joiner had a 10-yard touchdown reception for a 20-19 South Florida lead after three quarters.

Singleton had his breakout game with 105 yards on four receptions.

Jalen Kitna was 33 of 56 for 384 yards with touchdown passes of 15- and 7-yards to Amare Thomas. The second connection put the Bulls on top 25-20 early in the fourth quarter.

