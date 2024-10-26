Live Radio
Home » College Football » J'Mari Taylor runs for…

J’Mari Taylor runs for 200 yards, TD as NC Central beats Morgan State 16-7

The Associated Press

October 26, 2024, 6:48 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor had 200 yards rushing and a touchdown on 27 carries, Walker Harris and Markell Quick connected on a 49-yard throw-and-catch for a touchdown and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 16-7 Saturday night.

Harris finished 18-of-31 passing for 216 yards with an interception and Quick had five receptions for 96 yards for N.C. Central (6-2, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Jason Collins Jr. had 72 yards rushing on 14 carries for Morgan State (3-5, 0-1) and his 2-yard touchdown run with 9:58 to play trimmed its deficit to 10-7. The Eagles responded as Taylor scored on a 50-yard run to cap a six-play, 73-yard drive and, after the PAT attempt failed, make 16-7 with 6:37 left.

Quick threw a long pass to Quick for a TD to open the scoring with 7:06 left in the second quarter and Kaleb Robison kicked a 21-yard field goal midway through the third to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up