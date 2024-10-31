Jeanty, No. 15 Boise State look to stay perfect in MW play when they host San Diego State

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — National rushing leader Ashton Jeanty resumes his run for the Heisman Trophy and No. 15 Boise…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — National rushing leader Ashton Jeanty resumes his run for the Heisman Trophy and No. 15 Boise State continues to chase a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff when the Broncos host the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night in a matchup of teams undefeated in Mountain West play.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0) can solidify their spot atop the Mountain West standings as the calendar turns to November. San Diego State (3-4, 2-0) is still trying to find an identity in Sean Lewis’ first season as coach. Colorado State is the only other team undefeated in MW play, also at 3-0.

Coach Spencer Danielson said there’s still plenty of room for the Broncos to learn and grow. Even though the Broncos beat San Diego State when they played in Boise in 2022, they don’t forget any home loss, including the 19-13 defeat at the hands of the Aztecs on their blue turf in 2018.

“We know it’s going to be a huge test Friday night on the Blue. Undefeated in conference. Monster game,” Danielson said. “We’ve had battles here on the Blue versus San Diego State. I’ll never forget, 2018, losing on the Blue to San Diego State. You don’t forget those moments. Those are the things we’re excited to attack, especially who they are and what they’re going to be about. We’ve got to be ready to play and we will be.”

Lewis said BSU is “a really complete team that’s playing high-level ball” and said Jeanty is “a physical runner with home run speed.”

Lewis also lamented SDSU blowing a 12-point fourth-quarter lead Saturday night and losing 29-26 at home to Washington State.

While pleased with the Aztecs’ growth, he said he’s “still sick to my stomach about the results, but we’ll grow from it and learn from it, the progress that we continue to make. Unfortunately, a part of progress is pain that comes along with it — and we felt some of that on Saturday night — but we obsess about the process and not necessarily the results.”

Ashton Jeanty

The sophomore from Jacksonville, Florida, is either first or second in the FBS in several categories. He leads the nation with 1,376 yards rushing, 196.6 yards per game and 203.71 all-purpose yards. He’s tied for first with 19 total touchdowns, 16.3 points per game and 114 total points.

With 1,376 yards rushing and 12 receptions, he is the first FBS player to reach those marks in his team’s first seven games since 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams of Texas (1,484, 15).

Sack Exchange

Boise State leads the FBS with five sacks per game while San Diego State is third at four per game. The Aztecs’ Trey White continues to lead the FBS in sacks (11.5), sacks per game (1.64), tackles for loss (15.5) and TFLs per game (2.2).

Aztecs keeping it close

San Diego State has had its last four games decided by three points or fewer and is 2-2 in those contests. Those games have been decided by a combined 10 points. It’s the longest such streak in MW history and the longest active streak in the FBS.

Going bowling

The Broncos are coming off a 29-24 win at UNLV that made them bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season, the nation’s second-longest active streak behind Georgia at 28. Jeanty didn’t play up to his standards but still rushed for 128 yards and the winning 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 12:38 left.

Booting for Boise

Broncos kicker Jonah Dalmas has 90 career field goals, good for fourth in FBS history and just seven back of the FBS record of 97 held by NC State’s Christopher Dunn (2018-22). With a career field-goal percentage of 89.1 (90-for-101), Dalmas is second in FBS history, trailing only Nebraska’s Alex Henery, who converted at 89.5% (68-for-76) from 2007-10.

