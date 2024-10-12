Jaylen King, AJ Johnson rally East Tennessee State to 31-28 victory over Samford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen King threw three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to AJ Johnson that ignited a…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen King threw three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to AJ Johnson that ignited a 17-point run, and East Tennessee State rallied to beat Samford 31-28 on Saturday.

Ray Coney sacked Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon for an 11-yard loss to the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line on a third-down play with less than four minutes remaining. Xavier Gaillardetz returned the punt 34 yards, but a personal foul moved the ball back to the Samford 33.

King connected with Johnson for a 34-yard gain after a holding penalty and the Buccaneers had first-and-goal at the 6. A pass interference penalty on second down gave ETSU a first-and-goal at the 2. Gino English scored from a yard out two plays later to give the Bucs their first lead.

Crittendon fired an 89-yard scoring strike to Rayf Vinson for a 7-0 lead three plays after East Tennessee State turned the ball over on downs at the Samford 5-yard line on the game’s opening possession. King passed to Hakeem Meggett for a 31-yard score, pulling the Buccaneers even by the end of the quarter.

Crittendon answered with a 41-yard touchdown pass to E. Jai Mason 1:45 later and a 23-yarder to Wesley Carlock 2:05 into the second quarter for a 21-7 advantage. King connected with Johnson for a 15-yard score to get ETSU within seven at halftime.

Crittendon upped the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-14 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mason, but King answered with his long scoring strike to Johnson two plays later and the Buccaneers again trailed by seven heading to the fourth quarter.

Ewan Johnson’s 23-yard field goal pulled ETSU within 28-24 less than a minute into the final period.

King also threw three interceptions for ETSU (4-3, 2-1 Southern Conference), finishing with 268 yards on 15-for-27 passing. He rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries. Johnson totlaed 146 yards on seven receptions.

Crittendon completed 27 of 36 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

