Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke out indefinitely with right thumb injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke will be out indefinitely with an injured right thumb, the team announced Sunday.

Rourke was injured during the first half of Saturday’s 56-7 rout over Nebraska when his hand hit the helmet of a Cornhuskers defensive player.

No. 13 Indiana (7-0, 4-0- Big Ten) hosts Washington (4-3, 2-2) next weekend as it tries to remain atop the Big Ten standings while matching the best start in school history at 8-0.

Now, though, they’ll have to do it with third-year quarterback Tayven Jackson behind center. Jackson, who transferred from Tennessee before the 2023 season, played the second half Saturday and was 7 of 8 with 91 yards and two TDs after Indiana had taken a 28-7 halftime lead. Jackson has been a fan favorite since returning to his home state and is the brother of former Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, an All-American.

Rourke is tied for the Big Ten lead with 15 TD passes while throwing for 1,941 yards. He’s second in the conference in completion percentage (74.6%) and had won the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week award twice this season.

He’s also dealt with injuries previously, suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2022 — an injury that continued to bother him last season, his final year at Ohio University. Still, Rourke was selected as the 2022 Mid-American Conference MVP.

