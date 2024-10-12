Howard pulls out 21-14 win over Sacred Heart

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ja’Shawn Scroggins scored the tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter and Howard defeated Sacred Heart 21-14 on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ja’Shawn Scroggins scored the tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter and Howard defeated Sacred Heart 21-14 on Saturday.

Scroggins threw for 153 yards with an interception and ran for 85 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining.

With 1:40 to go and the Pioneers (3-4) in possession, a scrambling John Michalski let loose with a pass into the end zone while being hit. Elijah Ford made the flying grab with his momentum carrying him to the left sideline. Ford was ruled out of bounds and Michalski followed with an incompletion on fourth down.

Sacred Heart took a 14-7 lead in the first half on Xavier Leigh’s 67-yard run in the opening minutes and Jalen Madison’s 2-yard score in the final minute of the second quarter.

Kasey Hawthorne lifted the Bison (3-3) into a tie with a 5-yard score one play after a blocked punt early in the second half.

Jarett Hunter had Howard’s other touchdown with a 3-yard score in the second quarter.

