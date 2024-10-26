Holy Cross gets a red-zone stop in the final seconds to beat Lafayette 34-28

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Joe Pesansky threw for two touchdowns, Max Mosey had a rushing and receiving score and Holy…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Joe Pesansky threw for two touchdowns, Max Mosey had a rushing and receiving score and Holy Cross needed a red-zone stop in the final seconds to beat Lafayette 34-28 on Saturday.

Holy Cross (4-5, 3-0) has won 17 consecutive road games in Patriot League play. The Crusaders have also won six straight league contests overall.

Holy Cross scored the opening 21 points of the game, including a 58-yard connection from Pesansky to Mosey on the first possession, and led throughout. Mosey capped the scoring spree with a 4-yard run with 14:25 remaining in the first half.

Lafayette got within 28-21 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, but Holy Cross answered with a drive that ended in Daniel Porto’s 53-yard field goal.

Porto added a 24-yard field goal with 8:58 remaining in the fourth, but his next attempt from 51-yards out was blocked to give Lafayette one more chance.

Lafayette started its final drive at its 34-yard line. Eight plays later, Dean DeNobile escaped pressure on fourth down and threw it to the back of the end zone where Avery Jones bobbled it and could not hold on while going to the ground with 1:18 remaining.

Mosey caught four passes for 74 yards and he carried it twice for 28 to lead Holy Cross. Pesansky was 14 of 21 for 183 yards.

DeNobile was 26 of 36 for 261 yards and two touchdowns for Lafayette (4-4, 1-2).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.