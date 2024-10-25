Grant Jordan throws 4 TD passes to help Yale beat Penn 31-10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Grant Jordan was 24-of-30 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns, David Pantelis had 123 yards receiving…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Grant Jordan was 24-of-30 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns, David Pantelis had 123 yards receiving on eight catches and Yale beat Pennsylvania 31-10 Friday night.

Jordan threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Pantelis that capped an 11-play, 75-yard opening drive and Yale (4-2, 1-2 Ivy League) led the rest of the way.

Penn (2-4, 0-3) went three-and-out on its ensuing drive but retained possession when Pantelis muffed the punt and Jacob Cisneros recovered the fumble. On the next play from scrimmage, Abu Kamara’s strip-sack of Aidan Sayin was recovered by Kevin Jourdain and five plays later Jordan connected with Chase Nenad for a 19-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

Grant hit Joey Felton for a 20-yard TD in the second quarter and threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Luke Forster that gave Yale a 28-10 lead with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Liam O’Brien replaced Sayin (elbow) midway through the first quarter and was 8-of-13 passing for 91 yards with an interception with 61 yards rushing, including a 5-yard TD run that cut their deficit to 21-10 with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Sayin, a 6-foot-2 senior, is Penn’s all-time leader in completions (719) and is second in program history with 7,177 yards passing — 366 behind Gavin Hoffman — and needs just eight TD passes to break Alek Torgersen’s career mark of 52.

