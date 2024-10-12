Giorgi, Columbia roll to 24-6 victory over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Giorgi led the Ivy League’s top rushing offense with 111 yards plus a touchdown and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Giorgi led the Ivy League’s top rushing offense with 111 yards plus a touchdown and Columbia defeated Wagner 24-6 on Saturday.

Giorgi had 16 carries in averaging 6.9 yards for a Lions team that led the Ivy in rushing coming into Saturday’s nonconference game at 213.3 per game and total offense at 434.7. Columbia (3-1) finished with 228 yards rushing though the Seahawks (3-4) outgained the Lions overall 322-304.

Columbia scored the game’s first 21 points and led 21-6 at halftime. Giorgi opened the scoring on a 22-yard run, Chase Goodwin passed 12 yards to Braden Dougherty and Griffin Johnson ran 11 yards for touchdowns.

Wagner’s lone TD came on Jaylen Bonelli’s 20-yard reception from Jake Cady.

Cady was 25-of-39 passing for 207 yards with a TD and two interceptions, both by Carter McFadden. Bonelli had 114 yards receiving on 11 catches.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.