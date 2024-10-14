Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Graham Mertz’s second season at Florida will end just like his first: watching from the sideline.…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Graham Mertz’s second season at Florida will end just like his first: watching from the sideline.

Coach Billy Napier announced Monday that Mertz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a 23-17 overtime loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Napier said the former Wisconsin starting quarterback will have surgery next week.

He ended last season in a similar position after breaking his collarbone in a game at Missouri in November and missing the finale against rival Florida State.

“It’s been awesome to be a part of his growth and development and to see him get to the place where he’s been here lately,” Napier said. “Graham has meant a lot to me, but I would also say he’s meant a lot to this program and certainly the University of Florida.

“He has a sincere care for this place and all it has done for him.”

A sixth-year senior from Overland, Kansas, Mertz awkwardly caught his cleat in the turf after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham midway through the third quarter. Mertz limped to the locker room with a 10-0 lead and later returned to the sideline wearing street clothes and a knee brace.

“Injuries are a part of the game,” Napier said. “You understand that as a coach. You certainly understand that as a player. And you never know what contributes to these things. … But I think there is opportunity that comes with injury.

“I think you can learn toughness, mental and physical toughness. There is also a self-discipline component, and on the other end, there is an appreciation of the game and what you miss about the game. If you use it the right way, it can be beneficial for you.”

Highly touted freshman DJ Lagway took over for Lagway and gave the Gators (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) a chance with a 27-yard TD pass to Chimere Dike with 29 seconds left in regulation. Napier called for the extra point instead of trying a 2-point conversion, and Florida lost in overtime.

Mertz completed 11 of 15 passes for 125 yards, with the touchdown pass and a fumble at the goal line. He spent the last two years at Florida after transferring from Wisconsin, where he was a three-year starter.

Mertz started 11 games in 2023 before breaking his collarbone and had four more starts this season. He completed 73.7% of his passes for 3,694 yards, with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions at Florida. He is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Napier will turn to Lagway beginning with Saturday’s homecoming game against Kentucky. Lagway, who is from Willis, Texas, has completed 65.3% of his passes for 765 yards, with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lagway’s first start will come against a defense that ranks third in the SEC in yards allowed. The Wildcats have given up a combined 50 points in their last three conference games.

“There is some excitement in terms of DJ and what he’s been able to accomplish thus far,” Napier said. “I think he’ll be much more prepared having started a game but also having played in each game this season. … DJ has this innate ability to rise to the occasion and step up in big moments. I’m confident he’ll do that in this situation.”

