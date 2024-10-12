FCS top-ranked South Dakota State cruises to 63-13 win over Youngstown State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason rushed for 161 yards and two long touchdowns and FCS top-ranked South Dakota State…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason rushed for 161 yards and two long touchdowns and FCS top-ranked South Dakota State rolled over Youngstown State 63-13 on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (5-1, 2-0) have won 32 straight games over FCS opponents, and their 19th consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference win tied the league record set by North Dakota State (2017-2020).

Angel Johnson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a Jackrabbits touchdown and Mason followed with a 38-yard score. Mason’s 48-yard TD gave South Dakota State a 35-3 late in the first half.

Mark Gronowski threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards and another score for the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State scored on its first seven true possessions — excluding a one-play possession at the end of the first half — and 8 of 9 overall. The Jackrabbits only punt came with two minutes left.

Beau Brungard threw for 169 yards with an interception and ran for 59 and a score for the Penguins (2-5, 1-2).

