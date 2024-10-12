Ethan Greenwood rushes for 184 yards as Long Island University beats Stonehill for its first victory

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Greenwood rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown, and he added a touchdown…

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Greenwood rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown, and he added a touchdown passing as Long Island University beat Stonehill 31-7 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

Long Island (1-6, 1-1 Northeast Conference), which lost its season finale against Stonehill last season, won for the first time since topping Wagner 49-14 on Nov. 11 last season.

Five LIU rushers combined for 60 carries for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Pat Bowen had 15 carries for 67 yards and a score and Ludovick Choquette added 64 yards on 12 runs.

Greenwood’s scoring run came from 32 yards out to begin the scoring late in the first quarter. He put LIU ahead for good on a 16-yard connection with Michael Love midway through the second quarter.

Greenwood was 3-of-12 passing for 57 yards for Long Island.

Jack O’Connell went 8 of 13 for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Stonehill (1-4, 1-1).

LIU’s final four scoring drives each took 11-plus plays and lasted at least five minutes.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.