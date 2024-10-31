Disappointing Auburn hosts surprising Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2 SEC) at Auburn (3-5, 1-4), Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET. (SEC) BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 6…

Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2 SEC) at Auburn (3-5, 1-4), Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET. (SEC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 6 1/2.

Series record: Auburn leads 22-21-1.

What’s at stake?

It’s a matchup of one of the SEC’s most surprising teams and one of the most disappointing. The Tigers are trying to take another step toward bowl eligibility after snapping a four-game losing streak with a win over Kentucky. They’re also trying to avoid a fourth straight losing season. The Commodores can lock up a bowl chance — their first since 2018 — with a win. They have upset then-No. 1 Alabama and are coming off a 27-24 loss to No. 6 Texas.

Key matchup

Auburn’s running game against Vanderbilt’s defense. Jarquez Hunter and the Tigers’ runners took over against Kentucky, totaling 326 yards on 50 carries with Hunter supplying most of it. The Commodores are allowing 114.8 yards per game on the ground, ranking 28th nationally. Auburn’s ground game ranks 47th with 178.6 ypg. Hunter leads the way with 863 yards and five touchdowns.

Players to watch

Auburn: Hunter is coming off a monster game that the offense badly needed. His 278 rushing yards against Kentucky was the most by an FBS player this season and the fourth-most by an Auburn runner. Hunter rushed for a then-career high 183 yards and two scores in last year’s Auburn win over Vandy.

Vandy: QB Diego Pavia has been terrific this season after transferring from New Mexico State, where he led the team to a 31-10 upset of Auburn in 2023. Pavia ranks third in the SEC with a pass efficiency rating of 155.1. He leads all league quarterbacks with 537 yards rushing.

Facts & figures

Auburn has won all nine meetings in the series at home. … Vandy has nine current players and coaches who were part of New Mexico State’s win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. … Pavia also ran for three touchdowns and passed for another three in New Mexico State’s 2022 win over a Liberty team coached by Hugh Freeze, who is now at Auburn. … The Tigers held Kentucky to 70 yards rushing, the fewest by an SEC opponent since Mississippi State managed just 13 in 2022. … Vandy’s Eli Stowers ranks fifth among FBS tight ends with 496 yards receiving.

