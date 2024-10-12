Desmond Reid scores twice and No. 22 Pitt remains unbeaten by fending off Cal 17-15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi spent part of the week grousing about his defense, the one that had…

His players were listening.

No. 22 Pitt regained some of the swagger that’s been its trademark for most of Narduzzi’s decade-long tenure, racking up six sacks to cover for a suddenly sputtering offense in a 17-15 win over California on Saturday that pushed the Panthers to 6-0 for the first time in 42 years.

“Some games (the offense) carried us,” said Pitt defensive end Jimmy Scott, who had a career-high three sacks. “This game we kind of carried them a little bit.”

Pitt managed just 277 total yards — nearly 250 below its season average coming in — and did next to nothing in the second half, relying on two first-half touchdown runs by Desmond Reid and a 58-yard field goal from Ben Sauls to take an eight-point halftime lead before holding on.

Reid finished with 120 yards rushing, most of them on a 72-yard sprint to the end zone when the Panthers surprisingly went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 28 on the first play of the second quarter.

“We executed it perfect,” quarterback Eli Holstein said. “(Just) get the ball into Des Reid’s hands and let him make a play.”

Holstein’s electric start hit its first significant speedbump. The redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama completed just 14 of 28 passes for 133 yards. He also threw a pair of interceptions in Cal territory in the third quarter when the Panthers were in position to extend their lead.

While Holstein admitted he “played like a freshman today,” he believes the victory is also a chance for growth.

“I think our team needed a win like this,” he said. “Even if we’re not clicking, (the defense) is clicking and going to get us stops and help us go win the game.”

Cal (3-3, 0-3 ACC) let a couple of late opportunities slip away. Ryan Coe’s go-ahead 40-yard field goal attempt with 1:54 left was a low wobbler that sailed wide right. The Bears got the ball back with 44 seconds remaining but failed to generate a first down as Pitt reached bowl eligibility a year after a 3-9 season led Narduzzi to overhaul the offensive coaching staff.

The arrival of offensive coordinator Kade Bell and his up-tempo attack has shoved Pitt into the 21st century, but for most of a crisp fall afternoon, the Panthers defense led the way.

Fernando Mendoza passed for 272 yards and a touchdown for Cal. Tight end Jack Endries finished with eight receptions for 119 yards and a 19-yard score from his roommate with 10:30 to play, but the Bears missed the ensuing two-point conversion that would have tied the game as Cal remained winless in the ACC. Cal’s three losses in its new conference home have been by a combined seven points.

Pitt, meanwhile, picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference in the preseason, is now 2-0 in the ACC and firmly believes its best days are still ahead.

“The way the defense played today, if they keep playing like that and we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re a dangerous team,” Reid said.

The takeaway

Cal: The snakebit Bears, coming off a late collapse last week against Miami, were often their own worst enemy. Cal was called for 12 penalties for 110 yards, including eight for 90 yards in the first half alone.

Pitt: Narduzzi bemoaned his team’s lack of sacks coming in, which has been outside the norm for the Panthers during his 10 years on the sideline. The defense turned back the clock in the second half to bail out an offense that stumbled for the first time this season.

Poll implications

The Panthers will likely hover in the 20s when the poll is released on Sunday after an ugly, grind-it-out affair.

Up next

Cal: Welcomes North Carolina State next Saturday.

Pitt: Hosts Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 24.

