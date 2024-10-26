DeLaurent passes for 312 yards and 2 TDs as SEMO beat Gardner-Webb 30-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent was 35-of-58 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns, Cole Ruble added a…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent was 35-of-58 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns, Cole Ruble added a career-high 122 yards rushing and a TD on Saturday and Southeast Missouri State beat Gardner-Webb 30-24.

Southeast Missouri State (8-1, 5-0 Big South/OVC), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll, has won seven games in a row following a 23-16 loss at New Mexico State on Aug. 31.

DeLaurent threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Smith to make it 21-14 with 1:04 left in the second quarter and the Redhawks led the rest of the way.

DC Pippin kicked field goals of 45, 28 and 37 yards in the second half for Southeast Missouri State and Ty Leonard’s interception in the closing seconds sealed it for the Redhawks.

DeLaurent hit Dorian Anderson for an 18-yard touchdown with 14:06 left in the second quarter and, after Gardner-Webb (2-6, 1-3) went three-and-out, Ruble ran 65 yards for a TD on their next play from scrimmage to make it 14-all about 90 seconds later.

Tyler Ridell passed for 167 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulldogs. Edward Saydee had 52 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries and his 17-yard touchdown run gave Gardner-Webb a 7-0 lead with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

