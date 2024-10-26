Davis, Artopoeus lead VMI to 31-10 win over VMI

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Davis ran for 131 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Chase Artopoeus added two more rushing…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Davis ran for 131 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Chase Artopoeus added two more rushing scores, and Chattanooga won its fourth straight with a 31-10 homecoming victory over winless VMI on Saturday.

Artopoeus opened the scoring with a 17-yard burst up the middle and then went 23 yards over the right side late in the second quarter for a 14-10 lead at the half.

The Mocs (5-3, 4-1 Southern Conference), whose last five-game winning streak came when they won their final game in 2017 and their first four in 2018, took control in the third quarter. They held the Keydets (0-8, 0-4) to 17 yards and one first down, while Davis scored on a 2-yard run. Journey Wyche scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Those two drives chewed up 12 minutes, 22 seconds for a 27-10 lead.

Artopoeus finished with 82 of the Mocs’ 285 yards on the ground, and he completed half of his 26 passes for 114 yards. Wyche ran for 64 yards.

Brady Hammonds was 13-for-22 passing for 134 yards with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Egypt Nelson and an interception for VMI.

