Corbett, Wyatt lead potent ground game and Merrimack defeats Stonehill 48-28

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for 170 yards with two touchdowns, Brandon Wyatt added 101 yards and…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for 170 yards with two touchdowns, Brandon Wyatt added 101 yards and a score, and Merrimack ran over Stonehill 48-28 on Saturday.

The Warriors had 375 yards rushing, averaging 7.4 yards on 51 carries.

The big play of the first half was Ayden Pereira’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McDonald. Corbett had a 6-yard run and a 2-yard run for scores and the Warriors led 27-0 at halftime.

Stonehill had nearly 200 yards of total offense in the third quarter and scored three touchdowns to get within 34-21 heading to the final quarter but a touchdown pass by Pereira and a 42-yard TD run by Malakai Anthony put the game away for Merrimack (3-4).

Pereira threw for 94 yards on 8-of-14 passing with two touchdowns.

Jack O’Connell was 12-of-24 passing for 166 yards with one touchdown for Stonehill (1-5). He threw two interceptions.

Merrimack led in total yards 479-321.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.