Connor Watkins throws two touchdown passes and Villanova defeats New Hampshire 14-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw two touchdown passes and Villanova defeated New Hampshire 14-6 on Saturday.

The Wildcats had a narrow 257-254 edge in total yards but took advantage of 81- and 99-yard drives for their two touchdowns. Watkins hit Lucas Kopecky on a 25-yard play for the first touchdown in the second quarter and capped the 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 19-yard toss to Devin Smith that gave Villanova (FCS No. 14, 6-2, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Conference) a 14-3 lead.

New Hampshire added a 40-yard field goal by Nick Mazzie, his second FG of the game, with a minute remaining.

Watkins completed 7 of 13 passes for 112 yards and was not intercepted.

Barry Kleinpeter was 14-of-22 passing for 125 yards for UNH (4-4, 2-2). Myles Thomason was the game’s leading rusher with 79 yards.

