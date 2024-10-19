Collin Guggenheim reaches 3,000 career yards rushing and Nicholls beats winless Northwestern State

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, Collin Guggenheim rushed for 129 yards to…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, Collin Guggenheim rushed for 129 yards to go over 3,000 for his career, and Nicholls cruised past winless Northwestern State 20-0 on Saturday.

Guggenheim became the second Colonel to eclipse 3,000 career yards rushing. He also had a 100-yard rushing game for the 11th time in his career.

Nicholls (3-4, 1-1 Southland Conference) recorded a shutout victory for the second time this season after topping Mississippi Valley State 66-0 on Sept. 21.

McQuaide opened the scoring by finding Miequle Brock for a 4-yard score with 2:23 left in the first quarter. After Northwestern State went three-and-out, the Colonels scored on their next possession when McQuaide connected with Lee Negrotto form 23-yards out.

Gabe Showalter made field goals of 35 and 39 yards.

Northwestern State (0-8, 0-3) is in a rebuilding season under first-year head coach Blaine McCorkle. The Demons have lost their last 16 games dating to 2022.

The team did not play last year after the Demons canceled their season.

