Coleman Owen accounts for 3 TDs, Ohio beats Buffalo 47-16

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Coleman Owen had six receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns and added a 22-yard TD run on Saturday to help Ohio beat Buffalo 47-16.

Parker Navarro was 14-of-19 passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and added 81 yards rushing on 13 carries for Ohio (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference).

Rickey Hunt Jr. ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run that made it 10-7 with 8:21 left in the second quarter and the Bobcats led the rest of the way. Buffalo went three-and-out on its ensuing drive and Owen caught a pass from Navarro at the 30 and raced the rest of the way for a 65-yard touchdown that made it a 10-point game about 2 minutes later.

Coleman made a diving catch for a 13-yard touchdown just before halftime that stretched Ohio’s lead to 24-10 and Shay Taylor returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring with 11:58 to play.

C.J. Ogbonna was 24-of-39 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Buffalo (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Al-Jay Henderson had 81 yards rushing on 14 carries and Victor Snow added five receptions for 75 yards and a TD.

