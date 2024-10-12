Clark throws for 3 TDs as Missouri State rolls to a 41-7 win over Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw three touchdown passes, including a 62-yard connection with DVontae Key on Missouri State’s…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw three touchdown passes, including a 62-yard connection with DVontae Key on Missouri State’s opening drive as the Bears rolled to a 41-7 Missouri Valley Conference win over Illinois State on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Teason scooped up an Illinois State fumble and scored on a 42-yard return midway through the first quarter as Missouri State posted 17 points on its first three possessions.

After Clark threw eight yards to James BlackStrain early in the third quarter to push the Bears’ lead to 31-0, the Redbirds answered with a nine-play, 68-yard drive for their lone score when Wenkers Wright scored from nine yards out.

Clark completed 24 of his 31 pass attempts for 343 yards with an interception to lead Missouri State (4-2, 2-0). Dash Luke caught six passes for 88 yards and Key caught two for 81 yards. Jacardia Wright carried 18 times for 58 yards.

Jake Rubley was 14-of-28 passing for 167 yards with an interception to lead Illinois State (4-3, 1-2). Tommy Rittenhouse was 9 of 17 for 79 yards with an interception. Wright carried 13 times for 58 yards and Xavier Loyd caught six passes for 99 yards.

