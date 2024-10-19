Cincinnati uses dominant first half to beat Arizona State 24-14, improve to 5-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby passed for 206 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, Corey Kiner added 102 yards rushing…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby passed for 206 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, Corey Kiner added 102 yards rushing and Cincinnati scored 24 straight first-half points in a 24-14 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.

Cincinnati (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) dominated the first half after the Sun Devils raced 66 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession. The Bearcats forced the Sun Devils to punt three times and turned them over on downs twice before halftime.

“We keep getting more comfortable playing our defense,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said. “It’s a new scheme. You got guys, players in new positions, and they’re really coming through understanding what we’re trying to do.”

Safety Antwan Peek Jr., whose father Antwan Peek Sr. holds the Cincinnati school record for forced fumbles in a game (three), season (seven) and career (17), forced a fumble on the Sun Devils’ second possession. Sorsby scampered 14 yards two plays later to even the score at 7-all and start Cincinnati’s scoring run.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, who entered Saturday fifth in the country with 773 yards rushing, was held to 75 yards on 17 carries for Arizona State (5-2, 2-2). His two touchdowns kept the Sun Devils within striking distance in the second half, but two missed field goals by Ian Hershey in the fourth quarter prevented the Sun Devils from making it a one-score game.

“Our offense struggled due to lack of physicality and scheme issues,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “We got beat and outcoached.”

REVIVING THE RUNNING GAME

After rushing for just 125 yards per game over their last three games, the Bearcats tallied 191 yards on the ground for their highest total since 215 at Miami (Ohio) in Week 3.

“That was the main emphasis that we had all week was we needed to run the ball,” Bearcats offensive lineman Luke Kandra said.

Evan Pyror’s 55-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter was his third rushing touchdown of 50 or more yards this season. It was also the Bearcats’ 14th play of 40+ yards this season and 20th of 30+ yards.

ASU’S RUNNING GAME STYMIED

The Sun Devils came in averaging 211.2 yards rushing per game but were held to 20 yards below that average on Saturday. The Bearcats held Skattebo to over 50 yards below his season average. His fumble in the first quarter shifted all the momentum to Cincinnati.

“He (defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt) is always preaching toughness,” Peek Jr. said. “They really emphasize being physical, pursuing the ball. It’s all hands to the ball, and the little things matter.”

KICKING THEMSELVES

Despite struggling offensively for much of the game, the Sun Devils had multiple chances to cut into the Bearcats lead in the fourth quarter. But Hershey missed wide left on two field goal attempts from 48 and 41 yards, respectively.

“You know you hope you can make a kick one of those, but our kicking game is atrocious,” Dillingham said. “If you can kick and you’re at Arizona State, email me. We’re going to have kicking tryouts on Monday. Seriously, let’s go. We’re going to put it out on social (media).”

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Idle before playing at Oklahoma State on Nov. 2.

Cincinnati: At Colorado next Saturday.

