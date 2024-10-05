Cam Miller’s 3 total touchdowns power North Dakota State to 41-17 victory over North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead North Dakota State’s…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead North Dakota State’s 41-17 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

CharMar Brown’s 2-yard run gave the Bison an early 7-0 lead and Miller found Bryce Lance in the end zone for a 36-yard TD pass that made it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Miller’s other TD pass — 16 yards to Chris Harris — made it 21-7 in the second quarter. His 2-yard touchdown run made it 31-10 early in the third.

Backup quarterback Cole Payton hit Mekhi Collins for a 33-yard touchdown that made it 38-10 heading to the fourth.

One week after scoring 72 points against Murray State, the Fighting Hawks were held to 267 total yards. They got a 1-yard touchdown run from Quincy Vaughn in the second quarter and a 5-yard TD pass from Simon Romfo to Caden Dennis in the fourth.

Miller was 13-of-19 passing for 168 yards and Payton completed 3 of 5 for 53 yards for the Bison (No. 2 FCS, 5-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Romfo completed 18 of 23 passes for 166 yards for the Fighting Hawks (No. 6 FCS, 4-2, 1-1).

