Caden Veltkamp passes for 3 TDs and Western Kentucky becomes bowl eligible for 6th straight season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Elijah Young rushed for 114 yards and Western Kentucky eased by Kennesaw State 31-14 on Wednesday night.

Western Kentucky (6-2, 4-0 Conference USA) became bowl eligible for the sixth time in six seasons under Tyson Helton. WKU is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2015 when the Hilltoppers finished 6-0 in games at Houchens-Smith Stadium, including a win in the Conference USA championship game.

Veltkamp has passed for at least three touchdowns in three consecutive games. He was 17 of 22 without an interception against Kennesaw State.

WKU has been tough to score on since a loss at Alabama. The Hilltoppers are allowing less than 16 points per game over the last seven games and have not allowed more than 21 points in a game during the stretch.

Davis Bryson was 13 of 26 for 96 yards with an interception for Kennesaw State (1-7, 1-3).

Last week, the Owls picked up their first win as an FBS program by knocking off previously unbeaten Liberty 27-24.

