Brown helps Towson continue its domination over Monmouth in 26-14 win

The Associated Press

October 26, 2024, 4:24 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Sean Brown threw two touchdowns with both going to Carter Runyon and Towson continued its mastery over Monmouth beating the Hawks 26-14 on Saturday.

Towson (4-4, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Conference) never trailed.

Brown helped lead a nine-play, 70-yard drive to start the third quarter that ended when he threw a 3-yard touchdown to Runyon to give the Tigers a 17-7 lead.

With 3:56 left before the third ended, Derek Robertson threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Gavin Nelson to bring the Hawks within 17-14. Towson got a 22-yard field goal from Keegan Vaughan for a six-point lead, and almost midway through the fourth, Brown threw a 6-yard touchdown to Runyon to seal it.

Vaughan’s 23-yard field with 1:40 left in the first ended a tie at 7 and Towson led the rest of the way.

Robertson threw for 305 yards, a touchdown and interception for Monmouth (4-4, 2-2). Nelson had 133 yards receiving on nine catches.

Towson moved its overall record against Monmouth to 9-2 and remained unbeaten (6-0) on the Hawks’ home turf..

