Big Ten taking no disciplinary action for skirmish at end of Michigan, Michigan State game

The Big Ten will take no disciplinary action in connection with the postgame altercation on the field at the end of the Michigan-Michigan State football game, the conference announced Tuesday.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller had requested that the Big Ten review what happened as time ran out in Michigan’s 24-17 win on Saturday.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed, shoved and butted helmets, triggering a skirmish with the rivals throwing punches as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Michigan players left the nearby sideline to join the scrum and Michigan State players rushed over to join the fray.

Video appeared to show Michigan running back Kalel Mullings making a stomping motion while surrounded by bodies but it’s unclear what was on the ground near him.

The Big Ten said in a statement that it reviewed video and that players from both sides were on the ground and surrounded by so many individuals that both players were completely obscured from view.

“The video review was inconclusive as to whether individual discipline was appropriate for anyone in the immediate vicinity of the two players who were on the ground,” the statement said. “While the confrontation was a disappointing conclusion to the contest, the Conference appreciates the efforts made by staff from both teams, security personnel, and game officials to rapidly de-escalate the incident, as well as the responses by both head coaches.”

The Big Ten discussed the situation with both schools and determined no action would be taken, the statement said.

The last time the teams met at the Big House two years ago, a melee broke out in the tunnel with Spartans hitting, kicking and using a helmet to hit Michigan players.

Seven Michigan State players were later charged with crimes and the Big Ten fined the school $100,000. Michigan was reprimanded for failing to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving the venue.

