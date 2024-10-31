Big Ten slate features No. 3 Penn State hosting No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Oregon visiting Michigan

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten Conference:

Game of the week

No. 4 Ohio State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at No. 3 Penn State (7-0, 4-0), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Penn State will try to remain unbeaten this season by ending its seven-game skid in this series. The Nittany Lions’ last victory over Ohio State was a 24-21 decision back in 2016.

Ohio State already fell to No. 1 Oregon this season and would have a difficult time making it to the Big Ten championship game if it suffers a second conference loss.

Much of the attention heading into this game surrounds the uncertain status of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who watched the second half of the Nittany Lions’ 28-13 victory at Wisconsin from the sideline while wearing a brace on his left knee. Beau Pribula took over for Allar at Wisconsin and helped Penn State outscore the Badgers 21-3 in the second half.

BetMGM Sportsbook has Ohio State as a 3 ½-point favorite.

The undercard

No. 1 Oregon (8-0, 5-0) at Michigan (5-3, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

The top-ranked team in the land goes on the road to face the defending national champion.

Michigan’s had an up-and-down season but is coming off a 24-17 victory over Michigan State that snapped a two-game skid. The Wolverines still will have their hands full with Oregon, which has followed up its 32-31 triumph over Ohio State by beating Purdue and then-No. 20 Illinois by a combined 73-9 margin the last two weeks.

BetMGM has Oregon as a 14 ½-point favorite.

Impact players

Minnesota QB Max Brosmer went 26 of 33 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-23 triumph over Maryland. He became the first Minnesota player to throw four touchdown passes in a game since Tanner Morgan did it against Northwestern in 2019.

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries in a 40-14 rout of Northwestern. Johnson is averaging 7.8 yards per carry and ranks second among all Bowl Subdivision players in yards rushing per game (143.0). His 14 touchdown runs rank him fourth in the nation.

Indiana DB D’Angelo Pounds picked off two passes and returned one of them for a 65-yard touchdown for the 13th-ranked Hoosiers in their 31-17 triumph over Washington.

Inside the numbers

Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel has 175 total touchdowns (143 passing, 31 rushing, 1 receiving) and has a chance to tie or break the FBS career record Saturday. Case Keenum owns the record with 178 total touchdowns (155 passing, 23 rushing) from 2007-11. … Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola has thrown five interceptions and no touchdown passes over his last three games. … Indiana is the only FBS team that hasn’t allowed any first-quarter points all season. Indiana and No. 21 Army are the only FBS teams that haven’t trailed all year. … Iowa is seeking its 700th all-time victory when it hosts Wisconsin. … Southern California’s Woody Marks has caught a pass in 53 straight games, the longest active streak for any FBS player.

Now don’t get upset

Illinois is ranked 24th and at home, yet BetMGM has the Illini as three-point underdogs against unranked Minnesota. Illinois is coming off a 38-9 loss at Oregon and Minnesota has won its last three games, but it might not be a surprise if Illinois wins outright.

