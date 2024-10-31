Big 12 says helmet communications flaw resolved, no games were impacted

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 football teams have received an encryption update that protects communication from coaches to players…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 football teams have received an encryption update that protects communication from coaches to players through their helmets.

The conference released a statement Thursday saying none of its games were compromised by the flaw, which was first detected in an SEC game in September. All the Power 4 conferences use the same communications system.

The Big 12 said all schools can move forward using technology from the same company they’re using, GSC, or from CoachComm, which supplies a similar product.

Earlier this year, the NCAA approved coach-to-player communication through the helmet, the likes of which have been in play in NFL games for several years.

Coaches talk to players — normally the quarterback on offense and a linebacker on defense — by pressing a button to activate the system. The communication cuts off with 15 seconds left on the game clock.

The SEC and Big Ten previously said they were not aware of any games being compromised because of the problem.

