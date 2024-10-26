Berry throws 2 TD passes to help Southern Utah beat West Georgia 28-17

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Jackson Berry completed 16 of 20 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, Targhee Lambson added…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Jackson Berry completed 16 of 20 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, Targhee Lambson added 30 carries for 135 yards rushing and a TD to help Southern Utah beat West Georgia 28-17 on Saturday.

Berry connected with Shane Carr on a 56-yard throw-and-catch for a touchdown that made it 7-0 late in the first quarter and Southern Utah (4-4, 3-1 United Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way.

Quincy Casey threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Seabrough early in the second quarter and Chance Gagnon kicked a 42-yard field goal that gave West Georgia (2-6, 0-6) a 10-7 lead with 7:22 to play in the half. The Thunderbirds responded with a 13-play, 71-yard drive that culminated with a 1-yard TD run by Lambson that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Southern Utah led the rest of the way.

Berry hit Chase Merrell for a 12-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and Lambson added a 2-yard TD run to make it 28-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Devion Newson had four receptions for 108 yards and a TD for West Georgia.

