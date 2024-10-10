Alonza Barnett III, Lloyd Summerall III spark James Madison to 39-7 romp over Coastal Carolina

Alonza Barnett III sandwiched a touchdown pass and a touchdown run around a pick-6 by Lloyd Summerall III in a big second quarter and James Madison breezed to a 39-7 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III sandwiched a touchdown pass and a touchdown run around a pick-6 by Lloyd Summerall III in a big second quarter and James Madison breezed to a 39-7 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

James Madison (5-1, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) used Barnett’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Thompson and Thompson’s two-point pass to Josh Phifer to take a 15-7 lead early in the second quarter. Summerall picked off an Ethan Vasko pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown 70 seconds later and Barnett finished off a 22-point quarter with a 5-yard scoring run for a 29-7 advantage at halftime.

James Madison marched 67 yards in 11 plays on its first possession, scoring on Barnett’s 9-yard pass to running back George Pettaway for a 7-0 lead. Coastal Carolina (4-2, 1-1) answered with Vasko’s 40-yard scoring strike to Jameson Tucker to knot the score after one quarter.

Barnett added a 3-yard touchdown toss to freshman Dylan Williams in the third quarter and Max Lipinski kicked a 35-yard field goal in the fourth to complete the scoring.

Barnett finished with 199 yards on 16-for-28 passing. He did not throw an interception but lost a fumble.

Vasko completed 5 of 18 passes for 84 yards with two interceptions for the Chanticleers.

