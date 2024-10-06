Alcorn State beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-28 to move to 2-0 in SWAC

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State scored 24 points in the second half to pull away and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State scored 24 points in the second half to pull away and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-28 on Saturday.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-4, 0-1), which opened its Southwestern Athletic Conference slate, jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter before Alcorn State (3-3, 2-0) tied it 14-all at halftime.

Alcorn State led 24-21 at the end of the third quarter and added two more touchdowns in the fourth to seal it.

The Braves, which beat Mississippi Valley State in its SWAC opener, have won four straight against the Lions and lead the series 7-4.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff will look to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts Prairie View A&M on Friday.

Alcorn State, which has won three of its last four games, plays at Grambling on Saturday.

