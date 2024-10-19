Adams, Durkin account for 3 TDs each as Davidson routs Stetson, 70-48 in PFL win

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams ran for three touchdowns and Luke Durkin threw for two more as Davidson overwhelmed…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams ran for three touchdowns and Luke Durkin threw for two more as Davidson overwhelmed Stetson, 70-48 to improve to 3-1 in the Pioneer Football League on Saturday.

The Wildcats bounced back from a 16-14 loss to Dayton a week ago, winning their 15th PFL home game in 16 starts since 2020.

The game featured 102 points and 1,060 yards of total offense.

Davidson (5-2, 3-1) ran for 411 yards and seven touchdowns. Adams, the league-leading rusher with 749 yards coming in, added 135 on 13 carries with touchdown runs of 16-, 20- and 54-yards. Durkin ran 17 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and hit Brody Reina from 34-yards out and added a 28-yard score to Aaron Maione for Davidson’s final touchdown.

The Wildcats jumped to a 21-0 start, but the Hatters rallied behind a 43-yard touchdown pass from Brady Meitz to Fabian Baez and a 28-yard Trip Maxwell touchdown pass to Aanjay Feliciano to trail 35-21 at the half. Meitz hit Baez again to open the second half, cutting the deficit to a single touchdown, 35-28, but Davidson roared away behind five third-quarter touchdowns, including John Tessmann’s 21-yard interception return for a score.

Durkin was 6 of 8 passing for 146 yards. Andrew Frazier was 6-for-6 for 108.

Meitz was 16-of-30 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Maxwell was 7 of 14 for 156 yards and three scores with an interception. The Hatters (2-4, 0-2) threw for 436 yards but were held to just 54 yards on the ground.

